Romanian Court finds former President, current MEP Traian Basescu a former Securitate collaborator



Former Romanian President Traian Basescu, who this year was elected a member of the European Parliament, has collaborated with the Ceusescu-era secret police, the Securitate, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on Friday. He said he would challenge the ruling.