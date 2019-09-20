MediaSind TVR decides to continue excessive zeal strike for dismissal of Romanian Television director



Members of the branch of the MediaSind Romanian Union of Journalists (SRJ) in the Romanian Television (TVR) have decided on Friday to continue the strike through excessive zeal started for the purpose of provoking the dismissal, in urgent regime, of the President-General Director of the Romanian Television Society, as well as the directors of the Human Resources and Legal departments, a document sent on Friday by SRJ MediaSind to AGERPRES, reads. "The delegates present today, September 20, 2019, in the meeting of the General Assembly of the Romanian Union of Journalists - the MediaSind TVR branch, gathered in extraordinary session today (...) noticing that the national and international legislation in the realm of labor relations is infringed almost daily, noticing that, still, the right of representativity in SRTV of the FAIR-MediaSind Federation and the affiliated members, is hindered and contested through an ample campaign of denigration, supported by the leadership and some unions controlled by them, (...) have decided (...) to continue protest actions, including strike actions - strike through excessive zeal - against the abuses of the SRTV leadership," the resolution adopted on Friday by the MediaSind TVR members shows. Furthermore, they have decided to notify, with the support of the affiliated union organizations, the International Labor Organization, the International Trade Union Confederation, the European Trade Union Confederation, the European Parliament and European Commission requesting the punishment of slippages and infringements of the Gradea administration of the ILO Conventions and the European directives in the realm of labor relations. Moreover, the MediaSind TVR union members have decided to request relevant institutions to solve urgently all criminal notices and complaints submitted against the TVR leadership and their accomplices, but also the negotiation and conclusion of a new Collective Labor Contract in the SRTV with respect for the legal provisions.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican

