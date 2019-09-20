ECHR eagerly awaits Romania ratifying Protocol no. 16 to Convention on Protection of Human Rights



Romania's ratifying the Protocol no. 16 at the Convention on Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms is encouraged and eagerly awaited, the President of the ECHR, Linos-Alexandre Sicilianos, said in Bucharest, at the meeting with the Government Agent for the European Court of Human Rights, Simona-Maya Teodoroiu, a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs. Protocol no. 16 to the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms was signed by Romania in October 2014. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "the main element of novelty and reform of Protocol No. 16 additional to the Convention refers to the possibility for the highest jurisdictions of the contracting parties to request an advisory opinion when they consider that a particular cause pending before them raises a serious issue regarding the interpretation or application of the Convention or of its protocols". The two dignitaries also discussed the introduction in the Romanian legislation of compensation in money for improper detention conditions, the press release shows. "The main aspects of the case against Romania were reviewed, with an emphasis on the need to adopt accelerated measures regarding the introduction in the Romanian legislation of the pecuniary compensatory appeal in respect to detention conditions," says the release. The President of the ECHR voiced his confidence that under the new leadership of the Government Agent, relations will be normalized and solutions will be found for the issues Romania faces and with regard to which the Court is called to decide upon.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

