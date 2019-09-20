PM Dancila says working visit to US, opportunity to sign documents regarding energy, healthcare
Sep 20, 2019
PM Dancila says working visit to US, opportunity to sign documents regarding energy, healthcare.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned on Friday, in Resita (southwest) that the visit she will conduct to the United States of America next week is a working visit, during which a memorandum will be signed in the domain of Energy, but also a document with the World Bank in the realm of healthcare, reiterating that the delegation she will lead to the US is not there to take pictures, but to obtain results.
"I will leave on Sunday to the United States of America, it is a working visit, I will sign a memorandum on Energy, we are not going to take pictures, we are going to have results from this visit. We will meet there with a high number of businessmen, where we will speak of the investment opportunities in Romania, about predictability. I will be joined by (Finance) Minister Teodorovici, by (Defence) Minister Les, we will have a discussion on Defence, we will have a discussion in Healthcare, we will sign with the World Bank, with Ms. Sorina Pintea (Health minister). We will have several meetings. At the same time, I would like to meet there the community of Romanians in the United States, because I believe we must listen to them too and every time I go abroad it is a particular pleasure to meet the Romanians in any country they would be, just as I did in Portugal and in other countries," Viorica Dancila stated in a press conference organized at the end of the meeting of the PSD Caras Severin County Executive Committee, when asked about the visit that she will undertake in the US.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)
