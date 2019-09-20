"Arest," "La Gomera" and "Monsters" movies to be screened at White Night of the Romanian Films



"Arest" directed by Andrei Cohn, "La Gomera" directed by Corneliu Porumboiu and "Monsters" directed by Marius Olteanu are among the movies to be screened on Friday evening in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, within the White Night of the Romanian Films, a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES informs. The event takes place in nine places of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. The screening at the White Night of the Romanian Films will start in Bucharest at 18:00hrs and end after 02:00hrs. At the end of the screenings, the viewers will have the opportunity to meet one of the actors and the directors of the most anticipated movies of the fall. Thus, in Bucharest, actors Rodica Lazar, George Pistereanu and Istvan Teglas will respond to the audience’s curiosity after the screening of "La Gomera," the new movie of Corneliu Porumboiu, to be presented at the National Theater. Actor Iulian Postelnicu will speak about his role in "Arest," after the movie will be screened at the "Elvire Poppesco" Cinema. In respect to the outdoor screening spaces, the viewers will have blankets at their disposal and, in case bad weather doesn’t allow it, the screenings will be moved indoors, the organisers announced. The Cluj residents will watch, at the Victoria Cinema, as of 19:30hrs until morning, the following movies: "Arest" directed by Andrei Cohn, "Monsters" directed by Marius Olteanu and "Parking" directed by Tudor Giurgiu. The White Night of the Romanian Films is an event organised by the Film and Urban Culture Association, with the support of the National Cinematography Center. More details can be found on the Facebook page dedicated to the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) "Arest," "La Gomera" and "Monsters" movies to be screened at White Night of the Romanian Films."Arest" directed by Andrei Cohn, "La Gomera" directed by Corneliu Porumboiu and "Monsters" directed by Marius Olteanu are among the movies to be screened on Friday evening in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, within the White Night of the Romanian Films, a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES informs. The event takes place in nine places of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. The screening at the White Night of the Romanian Films will start in Bucharest at 18:00hrs and end after 02:00hrs. At the end of the screenings, the viewers will have the opportunity to meet one of the actors and the directors of the most anticipated movies of the fall. Thus, in Bucharest, actors Rodica Lazar, George Pistereanu and Istvan Teglas will respond to the audience’s curiosity after the screening of "La Gomera," the new movie of Corneliu Porumboiu, to be presented at the National Theater. Actor Iulian Postelnicu will speak about his role in "Arest," after the movie will be screened at the "Elvire Poppesco" Cinema. In respect to the outdoor screening spaces, the viewers will have blankets at their disposal and, in case bad weather doesn’t allow it, the screenings will be moved indoors, the organisers announced. The Cluj residents will watch, at the Victoria Cinema, as of 19:30hrs until morning, the following movies: "Arest" directed by Andrei Cohn, "Monsters" directed by Marius Olteanu and "Parking" directed by Tudor Giurgiu. The White Night of the Romanian Films is an event organised by the Film and Urban Culture Association, with the support of the National Cinematography Center. More details can be found on the Facebook page dedicated to the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Non-Residents' Deposits Down to New Low of EUR660M in July The long-term deposits made by non-residents in local banks, which are mostly lines of funding from shareholders, continued to shrink even faster, so they reached a low of EUR660 milion seven months into the year. Under the circumstances, July 2019 is the slowest July in a (...)



More Than 220,000 People Have Left Romania's Construction Sector over Past Decade More than 220,000 people have ‘vanished’ from the construction sector in the past decade, leaving construction sites and construction material plants with only 339,000 employees in 2018.



Rohatyn Makes RON200M Revenue from Maxi Pet and Animax Pet Shops Private equity firm Rohatyn got 200 million lei (EUR42 million) revenue from its pet shop business in Romania, following 20% growth in 2018. The investor owns the Animax network it bought last year and the Maxi Pet retailer, which it is expanding in the (...)



PM Viorica Dancila in US: Meetings with Vice President Mike Pence, American Jewish Committee and RACC By Jerom Bolt The Prime Minister of Romania, Viorica Dăncilă, started a week-long visit to the US. The duration of this visit and the extremely complex program shows that Romania is on the agenda of the US authorities and that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US has chances of (...)



Iohannis calls for protection of environment on World Car-Free Day Bucharest, Sept 22 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis called for the protection of the environment, in a message on the occasion of World Car-Free Day. "In a world increasingly affected by climate change caused by pollution, protecting the environment becomes our obligation and (...)



Catalin Ivan submits his candidacy for presidential elections Bucharest, Sept 22 /Agerpres/ - Former Social-Democratic MEP Catalin Ivan on Sunday submitted at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) his candidacy for the presidential elections, saying at the BEC headquarters that this is an opportunity to make known the political project he has joined, the (...)



Antiterrorist exercise at Israel's Embassy Bucharest, Sept 22 /Agerpres/ - An antiterrorist exercise organized by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - as a national authority in the field of terrorism prevention and combating - and partner institutions within the National System of Prevention and Combating Terrorism is taking place (...)

