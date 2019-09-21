President Iohannis: PSD was and continues to be a catastrophe for Romania



President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday participated in the regional gathering of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisations in South-Western Romania (Oltenia), on which occasion he spoke about his intention to win all the elections, in order to "rebuild" Romania, and criticized the PSD (Social Democratic Party) government, which failed to meet its electoral promises made in 2016 - to build roads, hospitals, schools. "PSD, for Romania, was and continues to be a catastrophe. (...) In exchange, they succeeded to install their relatives, friends, party members in many, very many public offices. Competent people had to step aside, so that these incompetents, who almost managed to destroy the public systems in Romania, who almost managed to destroy the Romanian democracy, could take their places. (...) But there were still some of us who always opposed them. We used our constitutional instruments and stopped very many of the stupid and impertinent things they planned for Romania," said Iohannis, who said his best success was the May 26 referendum. Klaus Iohannis also added that the country needs "to rebuild what PSD destroyed," that Romania needs "reconstruction and modernization," in order to become "a normal country." Participating in the regional gathering of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisations in South-Western Romania (Oltenia) was also the leader of this party, Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) President Iohannis: PSD was and continues to be a catastrophe for Romania.President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday participated in the regional gathering of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisations in South-Western Romania (Oltenia), on which occasion he spoke about his intention to win all the elections, in order to "rebuild" Romania, and criticized the PSD (Social Democratic Party) government, which failed to meet its electoral promises made in 2016 - to build roads, hospitals, schools. "PSD, for Romania, was and continues to be a catastrophe. (...) In exchange, they succeeded to install their relatives, friends, party members in many, very many public offices. Competent people had to step aside, so that these incompetents, who almost managed to destroy the public systems in Romania, who almost managed to destroy the Romanian democracy, could take their places. (...) But there were still some of us who always opposed them. We used our constitutional instruments and stopped very many of the stupid and impertinent things they planned for Romania," said Iohannis, who said his best success was the May 26 referendum. Klaus Iohannis also added that the country needs "to rebuild what PSD destroyed," that Romania needs "reconstruction and modernization," in order to become "a normal country." Participating in the regional gathering of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisations in South-Western Romania (Oltenia) was also the leader of this party, Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Non-Residents' Deposits Down to New Low of EUR660M in July The long-term deposits made by non-residents in local banks, which are mostly lines of funding from shareholders, continued to shrink even faster, so they reached a low of EUR660 milion seven months into the year. Under the circumstances, July 2019 is the slowest July in a (...)



More Than 220,000 People Have Left Romania's Construction Sector over Past Decade More than 220,000 people have ‘vanished’ from the construction sector in the past decade, leaving construction sites and construction material plants with only 339,000 employees in 2018.



Rohatyn Makes RON200M Revenue from Maxi Pet and Animax Pet Shops Private equity firm Rohatyn got 200 million lei (EUR42 million) revenue from its pet shop business in Romania, following 20% growth in 2018. The investor owns the Animax network it bought last year and the Maxi Pet retailer, which it is expanding in the (...)



PM Viorica Dancila in US: Meetings with Vice President Mike Pence, American Jewish Committee and RACC By Jerom Bolt The Prime Minister of Romania, Viorica Dăncilă, started a week-long visit to the US. The duration of this visit and the extremely complex program shows that Romania is on the agenda of the US authorities and that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US has chances of (...)



Iohannis calls for protection of environment on World Car-Free Day Bucharest, Sept 22 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis called for the protection of the environment, in a message on the occasion of World Car-Free Day. "In a world increasingly affected by climate change caused by pollution, protecting the environment becomes our obligation and (...)



Catalin Ivan submits his candidacy for presidential elections Bucharest, Sept 22 /Agerpres/ - Former Social-Democratic MEP Catalin Ivan on Sunday submitted at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) his candidacy for the presidential elections, saying at the BEC headquarters that this is an opportunity to make known the political project he has joined, the (...)



Antiterrorist exercise at Israel's Embassy Bucharest, Sept 22 /Agerpres/ - An antiterrorist exercise organized by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) - as a national authority in the field of terrorism prevention and combating - and partner institutions within the National System of Prevention and Combating Terrorism is taking place (...)

