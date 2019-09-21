More than 350 chess playes to participate in the World Senior Chess Championship in Bucharest



Registrations for the World Senior Chess Championship, which will take place in Bucharest over November 11-24, have ended this week, with 350 chess players from 54 countries having registered. The legendary Georgian chess player, Nona Gaprindashvili, ELO 2275, registered in the 65+ section. Former world champion and still an excellent player, Nona Gaprindashvili, aged 75, is among the top 250 players of the world. In the men's event, the 65+ category, top of the list is a chess player who already made history, Armenian Rafael Vaganian, ELO 2514, former champion of the URSS in 1988 and a member in the teams of URSS and Armenia. Regarding the World Senior Chess Championship, Ion Serban Dobronauteanu, a representative of Romania in the board of the European Chess Federation, stated that, considering there will be chess players from 54 countries participating, this would be one of the largest sports competitions hosted by Romania this year, which will increase our country's prestige in the world. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]