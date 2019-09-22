Iohannis calls for protection of environment on World Car-Free Day



Bucharest, Sept 22 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis called for the protection of the environment, in a message on the occasion of World Car-Free Day. "In a world increasingly affected by climate change caused by pollution, protecting the environment becomes our obligation and responsibility, of all," Iohannis posted on Facebook on Sunday. World Car-Free Day is marked annually on 22 September. The immediate purpose of World Car-Free Day is to discourage, as far as possible, the movement by a personal or company car, in favor of cycling, walking or, ultimately, public transport. In the long term, one wants to create communities in which both shops and workplaces are close to homes, at distances that can be easily walked. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)