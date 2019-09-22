PM Viorica Dancila in US: Meetings with Vice President Mike Pence, American Jewish Committee and RACC



By Jerom Bolt The Prime Minister of Romania, Viorica Dăncilă, started a week-long visit to the US. The duration of this visit and the extremely complex program shows that Romania is on the agenda of the US authorities and that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US has chances of (...) PM Viorica Dancila in US: Meetings with Vice President Mike Pence, American Jewish Committee and RACC.By Jerom Bolt The Prime Minister of Romania, Viorica Dăncilă, started a week-long visit to the US. The duration of this visit and the extremely complex program shows that Romania is on the agenda of the US authorities and that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US has chances of (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]