Non-Residents’ Deposits Down to New Low of EUR660M in July



The long-term deposits made by non-residents in local banks, which are mostly lines of funding from shareholders, continued to shrink even faster, so they reached a low of EUR660 milion seven months into the year. Under the circumstances, July 2019 is the slowest July in a (...) Non-Residents’ Deposits Down to New Low of EUR660M in July.The long-term deposits made by non-residents in local banks, which are mostly lines of funding from shareholders, continued to shrink even faster, so they reached a low of EUR660 milion seven months into the year. Under the circumstances, July 2019 is the slowest July in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]