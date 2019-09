More Than 220,000 People Have Left Romania’s Construction Sector over Past Decade



More than 220,000 people have ‘vanished’ from the construction sector in the past decade, leaving construction sites and construction material plants with only 339,000 employees in 2018. More Than 220,000 People Have Left Romania’s Construction Sector over Past Decade.More than 220,000 people have ‘vanished’ from the construction sector in the past decade, leaving construction sites and construction material plants with only 339,000 employees in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]