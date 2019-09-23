 
105 million euro surplus in international commerce with live animals, in first semester
Romania exported, in the first six months of 2019, live animals totaling 205.9 million euro, 10.1 pct more than in the similar period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics. On the other hand, imports of live animals clocked in at 100.6 million euro (+6.8 pct), resulting in a surplus of 105.3 million euro. Of the total exports of live animals, 41 pct had as destination countries in the European Union, totaling 84.4 million euro. The main destinations were Croatia (23.5 million euro), Hungary (23.4 million euro) and Italy (14.9 million euro). In what regards imports, these all came from EU countries, especially Hungary (44.8 million euro), Germany (17.6 million euro), and the Netherlands (9.9 million euro).AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Constantin Balaban; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

