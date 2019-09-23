Concert of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam concludes 2019 edition of George Enescu Festival



The concert of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, with conductor Tugan Sokhiev, concluded Sunday evening at the Palace Hall, the most extensive edition of the George Enescu International Festival thus far, after a 23-day musical marathon, with 84 concerts in Bucharest. According to the organizers, the most extensive edition thus far of the George Enescu International Festival, the 24th, which was a real musical marathon, consisting of 23 days of classical music, brought to the festival stage over 2,500 foreign musicians of the highest level and over 1,000 Romanian artists from the most prestigious musical institutions in the country. "I'm not the one who has to give a verdict. If the audience liked it, if the artists liked it, it means it was good. From our point of view it was very good," Mihai Constantinescu, manager of ARTEXIM, the institution that organizes the George Enescu International Festival told AGERPRES on Sunday evening. During the entire period of the event, 84 concerts took place in the capital and 313 works signed by 149 composers were presented to the public, covering the history of music from the Baroque period to the present day music. A number of 35 works composed by George Enescu were presented at the Festival, extending the visibility of the work of the great Romanian composer both at the audience level, as well as at that of the Romanian and foreign musicians. At the same time, this year's edition totaled 34 first time attendance in Romania: 25 artists, including Marion Cotillard, Kirill Petrenko, Mitsuko Uchida and nine of the best-rated orchestras in the world. During the festival, a number of 30 concerts took place in 10 other cities in Romania (Sibiu, Cluj, Targoviste, Piatra Neamt, Bacau, Iasi, Targu Mures, Barlad, Timisoara, Satu Mare) and in six cities in the world (Florence, Berlin, Liege, Toronto, Montreal, Chisinau). Over 300 events associated with the Festival took place in unconventional spaces, in museums, shopping centers, parks or office buildings, connecting Bucharest to the spirit of music.

