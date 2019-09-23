 
September 23, 2019

Romanian PM Dancila starts visit to US before start of presidential campaign
Sep 23, 2019

Prime minister Viorica Dancila starts her visit to the United States on Monday as she gets ready for the campaign for presidential elections back home. With a meeting with US Vice President Mke Pence as the highlight of the trip, it is her second visit across Atlantic, after a first one where she caused uproar with statements regarding Romania’s Embassy to Israel.

