Prime minister Viorica Dancila starts her visit to the United States on Monday as she gets ready for the campaign for presidential elections back home. With a meeting with US Vice President Mke Pence as the highlight of the trip, it is her second visit across Atlantic, after a first one where she caused uproar with statements regarding Romania’s Embassy to Israel. Romanian PM Dancila starts visit to US before start of presidential campaign.Prime minister Viorica Dancila starts her visit to the United States on Monday as she gets ready for the campaign for presidential elections back home. With a meeting with US Vice President Mke Pence as the highlight of the trip, it is her second visit across Atlantic, after a first one where she caused uproar with statements regarding Romania’s Embassy to Israel. [Read the article in HotNews]