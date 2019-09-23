PM Dancila, to have several meetings, to sign loan agreement, on first day of working visit to US



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila Monday begins a working visit to the United States, where she will have several meetings and sign agreements. The agenda for the first day of the visit includes a series of meetings with local authorities, with members of the World Bank’s management, as well as the participation in the signing ceremony of the Loan Agreement for the Health Sector Program-for-Results (PforR) Project between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. At the same time, the head of the Government will participate, at the UN headquarters, in the Leaders’ Dialogue on Counter-Terrorism Strategy. According to the prime minister’s work schedule, Dancila will have, on Monday, during her working visit to the United States, at 11:00 hrs (local time), a meeting with Steven Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, at the headquarters of Romania’s Permanent Mission to the UN. Later on, premier Dancila will meet Ezra Friedlander, chairman of Commemoration Commission of the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel. The prime minister will also meet with the World Bank management, and will then participate in the signing ceremony of the Loan Agreement for the Health Sector Program-for-Results (PforR) Project between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The document will be signed, on behalf of Romania, by the Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, and of the WB by Tatiana Proskuryakova, country manager for Romania and Hungary, in the Europe and Central Asia region of the World Bank. Viorica Dancila will also meet with the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Board of Directors, David Harris, and will attend a working lunch organized by the AJC. Subsequently, the Romanian prime minister will be present at the Leaders’ Dialogue on counter-terrorism strategy and at the "Dinner Gala" offered by the Senior Chief rabbi Arthur Schneier.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voicab) PM Dancila, to have several meetings, to sign loan agreement, on first day of working visit to US.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila Monday begins a working visit to the United States, where she will have several meetings and sign agreements. The agenda for the first day of the visit includes a series of meetings with local authorities, with members of the World Bank’s management, as well as the participation in the signing ceremony of the Loan Agreement for the Health Sector Program-for-Results (PforR) Project between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. At the same time, the head of the Government will participate, at the UN headquarters, in the Leaders’ Dialogue on Counter-Terrorism Strategy. According to the prime minister’s work schedule, Dancila will have, on Monday, during her working visit to the United States, at 11:00 hrs (local time), a meeting with Steven Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, at the headquarters of Romania’s Permanent Mission to the UN. Later on, premier Dancila will meet Ezra Friedlander, chairman of Commemoration Commission of the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel. The prime minister will also meet with the World Bank management, and will then participate in the signing ceremony of the Loan Agreement for the Health Sector Program-for-Results (PforR) Project between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The document will be signed, on behalf of Romania, by the Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, and of the WB by Tatiana Proskuryakova, country manager for Romania and Hungary, in the Europe and Central Asia region of the World Bank. Viorica Dancila will also meet with the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Board of Directors, David Harris, and will attend a working lunch organized by the AJC. Subsequently, the Romanian prime minister will be present at the Leaders’ Dialogue on counter-terrorism strategy and at the "Dinner Gala" offered by the Senior Chief rabbi Arthur Schneier.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voicab) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agreement on Health worth 500 million euros signed with World Bank, in presence of PM Dancila in NYC Prime Minister Viorica Dancila held a meeting on Monday with representatives of the World Bank in New York, during her working visit to the United States, at the end of which was signed the Loan Agreement aimed at increasing the citizens' access to public primary health care services (...)



Antibiotice CEO Ioan Nani Plans to Double Salaries at His Company in Five Years The ambition of Ioan Nani, CEO of pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi and one of the longest-standing executives in local pharmaceutical industry is too boost sales and profitability over the coming years so as to be able to double the salaries of the employees and stop migration (...)



USR's Barna: The toxic majority lives in the Senate and is protecting its suspects The chair of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, states that former Health Minister Florian Bodog escaped the criminal investigation requested by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) with the aid of Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators and its satellites, which are forming a (...)



Meli Melo Expects EUR20M Sales In 2019 Jewelry and décor store chain Meli Melo has budgeted EUR20 million sales for 2019, up from the EUR15 million in 2018.



Negoita Family Starts Construction of First Three Apartment Buildings Near Ikea Pallady Negoita family started construction of the first three apartment buildings of the future Hils Pallady Apartments complex on Theodor Pallady Boulevard near the Anghel Saligny subway station.



#Bucharest560: Emblematic parks There are dozens of public parks and gardens in the Capital. Out of these, at least six are emblematic both in terms of their history and due to their landmass, and the attractions which delight visitors. * The King Mihai I Park, still known as "Herastrau Park", is located on the (...)



PM Dancila - meeting with Jersey City Mayor; airline between Bucharest and New Jersey on agenda Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is currently paying a visit to the USA, on Monday met the Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, on which occasion they discussed, among other things, about the possibility of having a direct airline in the future between Bucharest and Jersey City, reads a press (...)

