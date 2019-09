Antitrust Body Looks Into Deal Whereby IKEA Partner Ingka Buys 80% In Seven Romanian Wind Farms



Romania's antitrust body is looking into a deal whereby Dutch company Ingka Group, a strategic partner of IKEA franchise system, has bought an 80% stake in seven wind farms in southeast Romania, held by Vestas Wind Systems Group, for EUR136 (...)