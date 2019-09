Forte Partners Targets Nearly EUR100M Investments In Downtown Bucharest



Forte Partners on Monday said it is developing two projects worth EUR40 million and EUR65 million, respectively, which target two office buildings on Bucharest's Calea Victoriei (Victory Avenue).