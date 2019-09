EY Romania, Radu si Asociatii Advised Casa Rusu on Stake Sale to Greenbridge



The Rusu family was assisted in the sale of 75% of Rus-Savitar-Casa Rusu group to Swedish investment firm Greenbridge by a team of consultants from EY Romania and lawyers from Radu si Asociatii SPRL. EY Romania, Radu si Asociatii Advised Casa Rusu on Stake Sale to Greenbridge.The Rusu family was assisted in the sale of 75% of Rus-Savitar-Casa Rusu group to Swedish investment firm Greenbridge by a team of consultants from EY Romania and lawyers from Radu si Asociatii SPRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]