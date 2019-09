BenefitOnline: Employers Allocate an Average RON355 to Employee Benefits



Employees who have used the flexible benefit platform BenefitOnline in the first half of the year spent RON111 million, nearly as much as throughout 2018 (RON114 million), and the platform's revenues increased 43%. BenefitOnline: Employers Allocate an Average RON355 to Employee Benefits.Employees who have used the flexible benefit platform BenefitOnline in the first half of the year spent RON111 million, nearly as much as throughout 2018 (RON114 million), and the platform's revenues increased 43%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]