ASTRA, first Romanian museum that receives European "Oscar" of museums



ASTRA is the first museum in Romania and the first open-air museum in Europe to have received the European "Oscar" of museums, as the great Luigi Micheletti Award of the European Museum Academy is also known, Director of the culture institution Ciprian Stefan announced on Monday. "There is also positive news in Romania, too. I think this award is first and foremost a prize of the museums in Romania, because Romania needed something like this, it needed an international recognition. (...) I dedicate this award firstly to the employees of the ASTRA Museum, but also to their families. (...) A powerful cultural institution such as the ASTRA Museum can come out with an international presence and recognition. It is an award that honors us. (... ) We are the only institution in Romania that has received this award in the last 26 years," Ciprian Stefan said. According to the quoted source, the ASTRA Museum was awarded the European "Oscar" of museums because the Sibiu museum "generated cultural programmes and offers through which it clearly differentiated itself from many other cultural institutions in the country and in Europe, by the message that it addressed the community." The ASTRA Museum in Sibiu has managed to exceed 600,000 visitors per year, precisely by creating cultural, educational and gastronomic events in recent years. The Sibiu Museum has competed with 19 other museums in Europe in the competition which annually bestows the Micheletti award. In the final, the ASTRA Museum has overtaken museums from Denmark, France and Russia. The ASTRA Museum proposes new techniques for heritage promotion and has cultural events in which it presents various communities in Romania, not only through the traditional houses that are in Sibiu, but by bringing craftsmen from those areas to present their traditions and customs. The ASTRA Museum in Sibiu means a lot to cultural tourism in the former 2007 European Capital of Culture. The institution hosts many important events for Sibiu and Romania. For example, this year, the Summit of the European People’s Party was held in the open-air Museum in Sibiu, with the main European political leaders being hosted here. Obtaining the European "Oscar" of museums does not mean bonuses or salary increases for employees, according to the director of the ASTRA Museum, because the law doesn’t allow it. The director of the ASTRA Museum expressed his disappointment that he was not congratulated by the Minister of Culture. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State) ASTRA, first Romanian museum that receives European "Oscar" of museums.ASTRA is the first museum in Romania and the first open-air museum in Europe to have received the European "Oscar" of museums, as the great Luigi Micheletti Award of the European Museum Academy is also known, Director of the culture institution Ciprian Stefan announced on Monday. "There is also positive news in Romania, too. I think this award is first and foremost a prize of the museums in Romania, because Romania needed something like this, it needed an international recognition. (...) I dedicate this award firstly to the employees of the ASTRA Museum, but also to their families. (...) A powerful cultural institution such as the ASTRA Museum can come out with an international presence and recognition. It is an award that honors us. (... ) We are the only institution in Romania that has received this award in the last 26 years," Ciprian Stefan said. According to the quoted source, the ASTRA Museum was awarded the European "Oscar" of museums because the Sibiu museum "generated cultural programmes and offers through which it clearly differentiated itself from many other cultural institutions in the country and in Europe, by the message that it addressed the community." The ASTRA Museum in Sibiu has managed to exceed 600,000 visitors per year, precisely by creating cultural, educational and gastronomic events in recent years. The Sibiu Museum has competed with 19 other museums in Europe in the competition which annually bestows the Micheletti award. In the final, the ASTRA Museum has overtaken museums from Denmark, France and Russia. The ASTRA Museum proposes new techniques for heritage promotion and has cultural events in which it presents various communities in Romania, not only through the traditional houses that are in Sibiu, but by bringing craftsmen from those areas to present their traditions and customs. The ASTRA Museum in Sibiu means a lot to cultural tourism in the former 2007 European Capital of Culture. The institution hosts many important events for Sibiu and Romania. For example, this year, the Summit of the European People’s Party was held in the open-air Museum in Sibiu, with the main European political leaders being hosted here. Obtaining the European "Oscar" of museums does not mean bonuses or salary increases for employees, according to the director of the ASTRA Museum, because the law doesn’t allow it. The director of the ASTRA Museum expressed his disappointment that he was not congratulated by the Minister of Culture. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agreement on Health worth 500 million euros signed with World Bank, in presence of PM Dancila in NYC Prime Minister Viorica Dancila held a meeting on Monday with representatives of the World Bank in New York, during her working visit to the United States, at the end of which was signed the Loan Agreement aimed at increasing the citizens' access to public primary health care services (...)



Antibiotice CEO Ioan Nani Plans to Double Salaries at His Company in Five Years The ambition of Ioan Nani, CEO of pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi and one of the longest-standing executives in local pharmaceutical industry is too boost sales and profitability over the coming years so as to be able to double the salaries of the employees and stop migration (...)



USR's Barna: The toxic majority lives in the Senate and is protecting its suspects The chair of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, states that former Health Minister Florian Bodog escaped the criminal investigation requested by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) with the aid of Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators and its satellites, which are forming a (...)



Meli Melo Expects EUR20M Sales In 2019 Jewelry and décor store chain Meli Melo has budgeted EUR20 million sales for 2019, up from the EUR15 million in 2018.



Negoita Family Starts Construction of First Three Apartment Buildings Near Ikea Pallady Negoita family started construction of the first three apartment buildings of the future Hils Pallady Apartments complex on Theodor Pallady Boulevard near the Anghel Saligny subway station.



#Bucharest560: Emblematic parks There are dozens of public parks and gardens in the Capital. Out of these, at least six are emblematic both in terms of their history and due to their landmass, and the attractions which delight visitors. * The King Mihai I Park, still known as "Herastrau Park", is located on the (...)



PM Dancila - meeting with Jersey City Mayor; airline between Bucharest and New Jersey on agenda Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is currently paying a visit to the USA, on Monday met the Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, on which occasion they discussed, among other things, about the possibility of having a direct airline in the future between Bucharest and Jersey City, reads a press (...)

