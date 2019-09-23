Girl's murder by Dutch suspect shakes Romania / Suspect reportedly killed himself



The murder of an 11y old girl who was kidnapped in South Romania last week has shaken Romania for the past several days. The case drew special attention as the suspect murderer, a Dutch national, was able to leave the country over the weekend. On Monday, it was reported that the suspect killed himself. Girl's murder by Dutch suspect shakes Romania / Suspect reportedly killed himself.The murder of an 11y old girl who was kidnapped in South Romania last week has shaken Romania for the past several days. The case drew special attention as the suspect murderer, a Dutch national, was able to leave the country over the weekend. On Monday, it was reported that the suspect killed himself. [Read the article in HotNews]