MApN: Air Forces and Land Force troops participate in ForFirEx 2019 exercise



A detachment of servicemen of the Air Forces and Land Forces participate in the ForFirEx 2019 exercise, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Monday. According to the quoted source, the exercise, led by the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU), between 23 and 27 September, in the areas of Cincis-Cerna in Hunedoara County, Oltetu Rosu-Ruscova and Poiana Marului in Caras Severin County, aims to coordinate the activities of the integrated leadership and intervention structures in case of a fire in the forestry fund. Participating in the exercise will be firemen and foresters and twenty soldiers, with two trucks belonging to the Romanian Land Forces, a C-27 J Spartan aircraft and two helicopters belonging to the Romanian Air Force, in order to transport the materials and the victims, as well as the staff of the Emergency Situations Cell with the MApN and liaison offices from the advances operative posts. On September 26, 9:00 hrs at Cheile Cernei, there will be organised the Day of Distinguished Visitors of ForFirFix 2019. The exercise is carried out based on a fictitious scenario and aims to train and test the decision-making, command and coordination structures within the elements making up the National Emergency Management System, perfecting skills for such missions - fire in the forestry fund, testing the informational-decision making flow and public communication, assessing the training level of the staff and the existence of the necessary resources for the interventions, as well as verifying viability of the measures established through the National Response Concept in case of fire in the woods, in the actions plans on risk/cooperation types concluded at local level and their own operational procedures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)

Agreement on Health worth 500 million euros signed with World Bank, in presence of PM Dancila in NYC Prime Minister Viorica Dancila held a meeting on Monday with representatives of the World Bank in New York, during her working visit to the United States, at the end of which was signed the Loan Agreement aimed at increasing the citizens' access to public primary health care services (...)



Antibiotice CEO Ioan Nani Plans to Double Salaries at His Company in Five Years The ambition of Ioan Nani, CEO of pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi and one of the longest-standing executives in local pharmaceutical industry is too boost sales and profitability over the coming years so as to be able to double the salaries of the employees and stop migration (...)



USR's Barna: The toxic majority lives in the Senate and is protecting its suspects The chair of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, states that former Health Minister Florian Bodog escaped the criminal investigation requested by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) with the aid of Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators and its satellites, which are forming a (...)



Meli Melo Expects EUR20M Sales In 2019 Jewelry and décor store chain Meli Melo has budgeted EUR20 million sales for 2019, up from the EUR15 million in 2018.



Negoita Family Starts Construction of First Three Apartment Buildings Near Ikea Pallady Negoita family started construction of the first three apartment buildings of the future Hils Pallady Apartments complex on Theodor Pallady Boulevard near the Anghel Saligny subway station.



#Bucharest560: Emblematic parks There are dozens of public parks and gardens in the Capital. Out of these, at least six are emblematic both in terms of their history and due to their landmass, and the attractions which delight visitors. * The King Mihai I Park, still known as "Herastrau Park", is located on the (...)



PM Dancila - meeting with Jersey City Mayor; airline between Bucharest and New Jersey on agenda Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is currently paying a visit to the USA, on Monday met the Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, on which occasion they discussed, among other things, about the possibility of having a direct airline in the future between Bucharest and Jersey City, reads a press (...)

