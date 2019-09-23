MApN: Air Forces and Land Force troops participate in ForFirEx 2019 exercise
Sep 23, 2019
A detachment of servicemen of the Air Forces and Land Forces participate in the ForFirEx 2019 exercise, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Monday.
According to the quoted source, the exercise, led by the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU), between 23 and 27 September, in the areas of Cincis-Cerna in Hunedoara County, Oltetu Rosu-Ruscova and Poiana Marului in Caras Severin County, aims to coordinate the activities of the integrated leadership and intervention structures in case of a fire in the forestry fund.
Participating in the exercise will be firemen and foresters and twenty soldiers, with two trucks belonging to the Romanian Land Forces, a C-27 J Spartan aircraft and two helicopters belonging to the Romanian Air Force, in order to transport the materials and the victims, as well as the staff of the Emergency Situations Cell with the MApN and liaison offices from the advances operative posts.
On September 26, 9:00 hrs at Cheile Cernei, there will be organised the Day of Distinguished Visitors of ForFirFix 2019.
The exercise is carried out based on a fictitious scenario and aims to train and test the decision-making, command and coordination structures within the elements making up the National Emergency Management System, perfecting skills for such missions - fire in the forestry fund, testing the informational-decision making flow and public communication, assessing the training level of the staff and the existence of the necessary resources for the interventions, as well as verifying viability of the measures established through the National Response Concept in case of fire in the woods, in the actions plans on risk/cooperation types concluded at local level and their own operational procedures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)
