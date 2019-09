Fitch Ratings Assigns Romania's Electrica First-Time 'BBB' IDR; Outlook Stable



Fitch Ratings has assigned Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, Fitch Ratings said in a press statement Monday. Fitch Ratings Assigns Romania's Electrica First-Time 'BBB' IDR; Outlook Stable.Fitch Ratings has assigned Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, Fitch Ratings said in a press statement Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]