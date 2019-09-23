AMCHAM: Romania Needs A Fiscal System That Is Predictable, Coherent And Relevant For Business Environment



The flat tax is the most attractive fiscal measure taken by Romania, while delaying the digitalization process of the fiscal administration and the lack of predictability in the field are seen as the main shortcomings, as per a survey among member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce (...)