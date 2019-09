New phase in procedure of naming top EU prosecutor



Teams of negotiators for the EU Council and the European Parliament are due to meet in Brussels on Tuesday evening to confirm a joint accord on naming Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi as top EU prosecutor, European sources have told HotNews.ro. New phase in procedure of naming top EU prosecutor.Teams of negotiators for the EU Council and the European Parliament are due to meet in Brussels on Tuesday evening to confirm a joint accord on naming Romanian Laura Codruta Kovesi as top EU prosecutor, European sources have told HotNews.ro. [Read the article in HotNews]