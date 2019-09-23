CSA Steaua ranks 3rd at Europe Cup Foil Fencing Women



CSA Steaua Bucharest ranked third at the Europe Cup Foil Fencing Women, a competition held on Monday in the ’’Ana Pascu’’ Hall in Bucharest. CSA Steaua, made up of Maria Boldor, Malina Calugareanu, Andreea Gheorghe and Anca Seanu, was defeated in the semifinals by the Spanish team Cardenal Cisneros Club 45-43. In the other semifinal, CSU Politehnica Timisoara (Ana Boldor, Emilia Corbu, Alexandra Lazin, Teodora Sirbu) lost 30-41 to Ukraine Kiev. Ukraine Kiev (Katerina Centova, Daria Mironiuk, Alexandra Seniuta, Ana Taranenko) won the competition after defeating Cardenal Cisneros (Andrea Breteau, Ariadna Castro, Maria Teresa Diaz, Laeticia Jorgensen) in the final with a score of 45-33. In the small final, CSA Steaua defeated Poli Timisoara 38-37. Seven teams participated in the competition. The European Fencing Confederation granted Romania, for the sixth time in a row, the right to organize this competition. At the previous edition, CSA Steaua won the silver medal, while the trophy went to the Italian CS Aeronautica Militare. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State) CSA Steaua ranks 3rd at Europe Cup Foil Fencing Women.CSA Steaua Bucharest ranked third at the Europe Cup Foil Fencing Women, a competition held on Monday in the ’’Ana Pascu’’ Hall in Bucharest. CSA Steaua, made up of Maria Boldor, Malina Calugareanu, Andreea Gheorghe and Anca Seanu, was defeated in the semifinals by the Spanish team Cardenal Cisneros Club 45-43. In the other semifinal, CSU Politehnica Timisoara (Ana Boldor, Emilia Corbu, Alexandra Lazin, Teodora Sirbu) lost 30-41 to Ukraine Kiev. Ukraine Kiev (Katerina Centova, Daria Mironiuk, Alexandra Seniuta, Ana Taranenko) won the competition after defeating Cardenal Cisneros (Andrea Breteau, Ariadna Castro, Maria Teresa Diaz, Laeticia Jorgensen) in the final with a score of 45-33. In the small final, CSA Steaua defeated Poli Timisoara 38-37. Seven teams participated in the competition. The European Fencing Confederation granted Romania, for the sixth time in a row, the right to organize this competition. At the previous edition, CSA Steaua won the silver medal, while the trophy went to the Italian CS Aeronautica Militare. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]