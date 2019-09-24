DT-OTE group reportedly agreed to sell Telekom Romania fixed-line operations to Orange / Government, intelligence services officials summoned to analyse situation



The Deutsche Telekom - OTE group has reportedly agreed to sale stake in Telekom Romania to Orange, but they still need green right from the Romanian state, which would have pre-emption rights, sources close to the talks have told HotNews.ro. Romanian Communications minister Alexandru Petrescu offered PM Viorica Dancila on July 22 to create and coordinate a inter-ministerial group uniting representatives of multiple ministries and intelligence service and a first session of the group was called for Wednesday, September 25. [Read the article in HotNews]