Element Industrial Plans to Develop 300,000 sqm of Logistics Parks in Next Three Years



Real estate developer Element Industrial has completed the first stage of its ELI PARK 1 logistics park in the Chitila area, near Bucharest, the company said Tuesday. Element Industrial Plans to Develop 300,000 sqm of Logistics Parks in Next Three Years.Real estate developer Element Industrial has completed the first stage of its ELI PARK 1 logistics park in the Chitila area, near Bucharest, the company said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]