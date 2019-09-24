Dutch suspect of killing Romanian girl had at least 4 other trips to Romania, criminal activity might have occurred in several counties - prosecutor general



The Dutch citizen suspect of having killed a 11 year old girl in a village in South Romania had been to Romania at least four other times, interim Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu said on Tuesday. He said it was suspected that the man’s criminal activity might have taken place in several counties and investigators were trying to identify where he’d been or if he had accomplices. Dutch suspect of killing Romanian girl had at least 4 other trips to Romania, criminal activity might have occurred in several counties - prosecutor general.The Dutch citizen suspect of having killed a 11 year old girl in a village in South Romania had been to Romania at least four other times, interim Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu said on Tuesday. He said it was suspected that the man’s criminal activity might have taken place in several counties and investigators were trying to identify where he’d been or if he had accomplices. [Read the article in HotNews]