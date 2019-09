Romanian Exports to Germany Grow 3.3% in 1H, to EUR8.1B



Romania's exports to Germany totaled EUR8.1 billion in the first half of the year, up 3.3% compared with the same period last year, while German imports to Romania reached EUR8.6 billion, 2.5% higher on the year, data from Romania's statistics board (...) Romanian Exports to Germany Grow 3.3% in 1H, to EUR8.1B.Romania's exports to Germany totaled EUR8.1 billion in the first half of the year, up 3.3% compared with the same period last year, while German imports to Romania reached EUR8.6 billion, 2.5% higher on the year, data from Romania's statistics board (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]