Palestinian Culture Days take place this weekend at the Romanian Peasant Museum



Music, photo exhibitions, traditional dances, presentations of Palestinian traditional costumes and authentic gastronomy are included in the schedule of the first edition of the Palestinian Culture Days, an event which will be held as of Friday until Sunday, in the premises and courtyard of the Romanian Peasant Museum. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, on the occasion of the Palestinian Culture Days - the Embassy of the State of Palestine, in collaboration with the "Mahmoud Darwish" Palestinian Cultural Center - will also present in Bucharest the Palestinian tourism and literature offer. The opening of the event takes place on Friday, at 17:00hrs, at the Horia Bernea Studio, with a traditional music performance of the "Chems Band" and the opening of a photography exhibition about Palestine. On this occasion, Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Bucharest Fuad Kokaly will deliver a speech. On Saturday and Sunday, the visitors will be able to admire the clothing articles hand-sewed from fabrics selected and brought from the heart of Bethlehem - in the area of the Palestinian Port, icons and souvenirs - in the Bazaar area. On Saturday, at 18:00hrs, in the Kiseleff Park, the sports event called "Run for Palestina" will take place. Also included in the offer of the Palestinian Culture Days also included will be the food area with traditional dishes, ice cream, Arab coffee and aromatic teas. "This projects combines poetry, traditions and music of Magreb and the Middle East. They are presented by Palestinian singer Mountrer al Raee, musicians Wassim Qassis (Bouzouki, Oud) and French band Chems (Chems Amrouche - singer and guitarist, singer Saz / Malik Ziad - guembri and mandole instruments & Slim Mesbah - percussion). The combination between the traditional and improvised music offers a repertory rich in compositions and arrangements for a transforming musical journey for the entire family," the organisers informs. AGERPRES National News Agency is a media partner of the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) Palestinian Culture Days take place this weekend at the Romanian Peasant Museum.Music, photo exhibitions, traditional dances, presentations of Palestinian traditional costumes and authentic gastronomy are included in the schedule of the first edition of the Palestinian Culture Days, an event which will be held as of Friday until Sunday, in the premises and courtyard of the Romanian Peasant Museum. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, on the occasion of the Palestinian Culture Days - the Embassy of the State of Palestine, in collaboration with the "Mahmoud Darwish" Palestinian Cultural Center - will also present in Bucharest the Palestinian tourism and literature offer. The opening of the event takes place on Friday, at 17:00hrs, at the Horia Bernea Studio, with a traditional music performance of the "Chems Band" and the opening of a photography exhibition about Palestine. On this occasion, Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Bucharest Fuad Kokaly will deliver a speech. On Saturday and Sunday, the visitors will be able to admire the clothing articles hand-sewed from fabrics selected and brought from the heart of Bethlehem - in the area of the Palestinian Port, icons and souvenirs - in the Bazaar area. On Saturday, at 18:00hrs, in the Kiseleff Park, the sports event called "Run for Palestina" will take place. Also included in the offer of the Palestinian Culture Days also included will be the food area with traditional dishes, ice cream, Arab coffee and aromatic teas. "This projects combines poetry, traditions and music of Magreb and the Middle East. They are presented by Palestinian singer Mountrer al Raee, musicians Wassim Qassis (Bouzouki, Oud) and French band Chems (Chems Amrouche - singer and guitarist, singer Saz / Malik Ziad - guembri and mandole instruments & Slim Mesbah - percussion). The combination between the traditional and improvised music offers a repertory rich in compositions and arrangements for a transforming musical journey for the entire family," the organisers informs. AGERPRES National News Agency is a media partner of the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Cristian Hiver, Estoria City: Eastern Bucharest- The Least Polluted And Least Densely Populated Area Eastern Bucharest is the most sparsely populated and the least polluted area, with a huge growth potential, Cristian Hiver, Development Director, Estoria City, told a conference organized by Ziarul Financiar Wednesday.



Mauricio Gomez, Cordia Romania: There Still Is Pretty High Demand For Apartments In Bucharest When it comes to projects and buyers, one must differentiate between buyers, as they see beyond finishes and are looking at public transport, technology and expect housing units to meet their needs, Mauricio Mesa Gomez, Country Manager Cordia Romania and member of Cordia Board of Directors, (...)



Banca Comerciala Romana To Grant Over RON1.23B Financing To SMEs The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) told a press statement that they had signed an additional document extending the guarantee agreement within the SME Initiative Program.



Rental Market Will Develop, as Millennials Not Interested in Buying Homes Romania doesn't have a housing rental market but that is set to change in the next few years as apartment prices will continue to grow and millennials are not interested in owning their home, Beatrice Dumitrascu, VP Residential Sales at One United (...)



Residential Development in Northern Bucharest Could Lead to Supply-Demand Imbalances The northern area of Bucharest has several large residential projects under development and the market could experience an imbalance between supply and demand next year, Mihaela Pana, Partner Residential Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, said (...)



Ionescu, IMPACT Developer & Contractor SA: Romania Residential Market Is Maturing The Romanian residential market is maturing, as one no longer buys out of impulse or for fear of losing an opportunity, as it happened before the economic crisis, stated Razvan Ionescu, Director de Marketing, IMPACT Developer & Contractor (...)



Best Jobs Poll: Companies Need More Employees But Unwilling To Raise Pay Companies need to cover 15% new positions in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the same period last year but are not willing to raise salaries to attract candidates, a poll by online job recruiting platform Best Jobs showed (...)

