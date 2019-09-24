Wild Carpathia, the 5th episode of Charlie Ottley’s series to be launched Saturday in Sfatului Square



The 5th episode of the Wild Carpathia documentary made by Charlie Ottley with the help of the Brasov Municipality will be launched in Brasov on September 28, in the Sfatului Square (the Council Square), through a free of charge screening, Mayor George Scripcaru and the British journalist told a press conference. Ottley underscored that the main message, especially of this last episode, but actually of the whole series, is that Romanians must understand to preserve their natural and cultural patrimony and they must fall in love with their country, while mentioning that the film was made, first of all, for the Romanians rather than for the foreigners. Moreover, the film presents Romania and Brasov as a winter tourist destination. According to George Scripcaru, "the film brought a lot of notoriety to Romania and Brasov," so that the municipality decided to co-finance this last episode by 10,000 euro. "This is the most important documentary about Romania and, implicitly, Brasov, which is presented including in the 4th episode, and in this last episode. Winter is the main tourist season of Brasov and a very good occasion for us to once again promote ourselves to the world. In fact, since we have a very good relation with the producers of this film, we will search for a modality to collaborate in the making of more such films to present Brasov and the Metropolitan Area in the next period," George Scripcaru said. "White Carpathia - Winter is Coming" is an 1-hour documentary that offers an image of life in the Carpathians during the winter, by showing how both the people and the animals live here and presenting, at the same time, the main tourist attractions. The maker of the series announced that he will make the series available for free to the national television channels interested in airing it. In the future, the British producer will try to arrange that the series also be broadcast on the Discovery Channel and Netflix. Until then, the documentary is currently being aired by the Romanian television and it is available on Youtube. In the opening of the launching event in Brasov the Dacika music band, who made the sound track of the documentary, will have a performance. AGERPRES (RO - author: Diana Dumitru, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)

