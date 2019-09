Moody’s Reconfirms Transelectrica’s Ba1 Rating, With Positive Outlook



International rating agency Moody's Investors Service has reconfirmed the rating granted last year to Romania's national power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO), namely, Ba1, with a positive outlook.