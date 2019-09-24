Medical Services, The Top-Paying Industry In Romania, Survey Shows



The medical services industry pays the highest wages in Romania, being 21% higher than the wages on the general market, according to the Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) conducted by Mercer Marsh Benefits. Medical Services, The Top-Paying Industry In Romania, Survey Shows.The medical services industry pays the highest wages in Romania, being 21% higher than the wages on the general market, according to the Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) conducted by Mercer Marsh Benefits. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]