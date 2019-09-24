|
Medical Services, The Top-Paying Industry In Romania, Survey Shows
Sep 24, 2019
Medical Services, The Top-Paying Industry In Romania, Survey Shows.
The medical services industry pays the highest wages in Romania, being 21% higher than the wages on the general market, according to the Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) conducted by Mercer Marsh Benefits.
