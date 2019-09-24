Romanian participation for the first time in FachPack international fair in Nuremberg



Romanian companies in the packaging and packaging solutions industry present their products, along with the largest players in the packaging market in Europe, in front of an estimated 45,000 visitors of the FachPack trade fair in Germany, that is being held 24-26 September, according to a release of the Ministry for Business Milieu, Trade and Entrepreneurship sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The most important relevant European fair brings together, in 12 halls, over 1,600 exhibitors covering the entire value chain of packaging production: materials and accessories, packaging, packaging machines, marking and labeling equipment, packaging processing and logistics. The nine Romanian manufacturers exhibit, on a surface of 112 sqm, self-adhesive labels, paper bags with/without window, corrugated cardboard packaging, solid cardboard packaging, thermoformed plastic packaging (blisters, automotive trays, industrial transport trays, casseroles, formworks, plastic cylinders, plastic boxes), rigid cardboard boxes, cardboard bags, cardboard envelopes, display cases, formwork and lid boxes, window boxes, complex finishing boxes, cardboard boxes for the pharma industry, folding cardboard boxes. The Romanian companies present at FachPack, within the National Pavilion, are: Creative Bags SRL, Transilvania Pack and Print SA, Mayr Melnhof Packaging Romania SRL, Decorporate Media SRL, I.P.P.U. Packaging SRL, Micro Group Business Solution SRL, Process Color Art SRL, Printco SRL and Polirom Packaging SRL. The participation of the Romanian companies in this international fair is organized by the Ministry for Business Milieu, Trade and Entrepreneurship, together with the branch employer, CLUSTERO, within the National Program for Export Promotion, with partial financing from the state budget. The value of this action is 465,039 lei, VAT excluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State)

