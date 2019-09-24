President Iohannis participates in 74th Session of UN General Assembly



AGERPRES special correspondent Irinela Visan reports: President Klaus Iohannis participates on Tuesday, in New York, in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu. The topic of the current session of the General Assembly is ’"Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion." President Klaus Iohannis, as chief of Romania’s delegation, will deliver on Wednesday, the national speech to the plenary meeting of the General Assembly He is also set to participate in the High-level Political Forum themed "Accelerating the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development." On the same day, Wednesday, President Iohannis will deliver a speech at the thematic session "Leaders Dialogue 5 - Partnerships for Sustainable Development". This is the first UN Summit devoted to the Sustainable Development Goals, after the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015. On this occasion, the heads of the national delegations will assess the progresses their countries made in implementing the 2030 Agenda and will draw the coordinates for the next 4-year cycle, crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. "The participation in the Forum is an opportunity for Romania to present the progress at national level in order to implement the Agenda, including the regional role assumed by organizing events to promote regional partnerships for this purpose. Moreover, experience and good practices will be presented to increase the effectiveness, responsibility and participatory character in carrying out progresses at all levels regarding the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda," the Presidential Administration informed. The President’s schedule includes a series of official events dedicated to the programme of each high-level segment of the UN General Assembly: the participation in the welcome reception offered by the UN Secretary General in honor of the heads of delegations, in the reception offered by the President of the European Council, the First Vice-President of the Commission European and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as in the reception offered by US President Donald Trump. The head of the state will also have a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State) President Iohannis participates in 74th Session of UN General Assembly.AGERPRES special correspondent Irinela Visan reports: President Klaus Iohannis participates on Tuesday, in New York, in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu. The topic of the current session of the General Assembly is ’"Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion." President Klaus Iohannis, as chief of Romania’s delegation, will deliver on Wednesday, the national speech to the plenary meeting of the General Assembly He is also set to participate in the High-level Political Forum themed "Accelerating the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development." On the same day, Wednesday, President Iohannis will deliver a speech at the thematic session "Leaders Dialogue 5 - Partnerships for Sustainable Development". This is the first UN Summit devoted to the Sustainable Development Goals, after the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015. On this occasion, the heads of the national delegations will assess the progresses their countries made in implementing the 2030 Agenda and will draw the coordinates for the next 4-year cycle, crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. "The participation in the Forum is an opportunity for Romania to present the progress at national level in order to implement the Agenda, including the regional role assumed by organizing events to promote regional partnerships for this purpose. Moreover, experience and good practices will be presented to increase the effectiveness, responsibility and participatory character in carrying out progresses at all levels regarding the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda," the Presidential Administration informed. The President’s schedule includes a series of official events dedicated to the programme of each high-level segment of the UN General Assembly: the participation in the welcome reception offered by the UN Secretary General in honor of the heads of delegations, in the reception offered by the President of the European Council, the First Vice-President of the Commission European and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as in the reception offered by US President Donald Trump. The head of the state will also have a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Cristian Hiver, Estoria City: Eastern Bucharest- The Least Polluted And Least Densely Populated Area Eastern Bucharest is the most sparsely populated and the least polluted area, with a huge growth potential, Cristian Hiver, Development Director, Estoria City, told a conference organized by Ziarul Financiar Wednesday.



Mauricio Gomez, Cordia Romania: There Still Is Pretty High Demand For Apartments In Bucharest When it comes to projects and buyers, one must differentiate between buyers, as they see beyond finishes and are looking at public transport, technology and expect housing units to meet their needs, Mauricio Mesa Gomez, Country Manager Cordia Romania and member of Cordia Board of Directors, (...)



Banca Comerciala Romana To Grant Over RON1.23B Financing To SMEs The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) told a press statement that they had signed an additional document extending the guarantee agreement within the SME Initiative Program.



Rental Market Will Develop, as Millennials Not Interested in Buying Homes Romania doesn't have a housing rental market but that is set to change in the next few years as apartment prices will continue to grow and millennials are not interested in owning their home, Beatrice Dumitrascu, VP Residential Sales at One United (...)



Residential Development in Northern Bucharest Could Lead to Supply-Demand Imbalances The northern area of Bucharest has several large residential projects under development and the market could experience an imbalance between supply and demand next year, Mihaela Pana, Partner Residential Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, said (...)



Ionescu, IMPACT Developer & Contractor SA: Romania Residential Market Is Maturing The Romanian residential market is maturing, as one no longer buys out of impulse or for fear of losing an opportunity, as it happened before the economic crisis, stated Razvan Ionescu, Director de Marketing, IMPACT Developer & Contractor (...)



Best Jobs Poll: Companies Need More Employees But Unwilling To Raise Pay Companies need to cover 15% new positions in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the same period last year but are not willing to raise salaries to attract candidates, a poll by online job recruiting platform Best Jobs showed (...)

