SIF Transilvania To Pay RON26M Dividends, At 4% Yield, As Of Oct 24, 2019



Romanian regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) on Tuesday said the dividends distributed from the net profit of the financial year 2018 will be paid starting October 24, 2019, as per a stock market announcement. SIF Transilvania To Pay RON26M Dividends, At 4% Yield, As Of Oct 24, 2019.Romanian regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) on Tuesday said the dividends distributed from the net profit of the financial year 2018 will be paid starting October 24, 2019, as per a stock market announcement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]