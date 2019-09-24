Football: Romania to host 2021 UEFA European Under-19 Championship



After analyzing the candidacy file of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), the UEFA Executive Committee, which had a meeting in Ljubljana (Slovenia), announced its decision to have Romania as the host of the 2021 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, reads a press release of the FRF. The final tournament of the 2021 UEFA European Under-19 Championship will be hosted by Romania in July and will bring together 8 teams. The team that will represent Romania will qualify directly, due to its capacity as a host. The UEFA European Under-19 Championship is the successor to the FIFA junior tournament, which began in 1948 as a U18 event and was taken over by UEFA in 1955. Ever since 1980, the tournament was dedicated to the U18 category and since 2002 it has been dedicated to the U21 category. In the current format, Romania also hosted the 2011 tournament. The FRF file was declared winner in the junior competitions category, with the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship to be hosted by Slovakia, the 2021 UEFA European Under-17 Championship to be hosted by Cyprus and the 2022 edition by Israel. The list of the other federations interested in hosting the final tournaments for juniors includes: Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Albania, Spain and Andorra (joint candidacy). AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Adrian Dragut; EN -editor: Cristina Zaharia)