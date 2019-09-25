PM Dancila: Romania is prepared to start OECD adhesion negotiations



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had on Tuesday a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Angel Gurria, occasion on which she emphasized that Romania continues to be firmly dedicated to the objective of acceding to the OECD and that it is ready to start adhesion negotiations, a release sent by the Government informs. The meeting, which took place on the occasion of the working visit of Prime Minister Dancila to the USA, was an occasion to discuss the perspectives of consolidating relations between Romania and the OECD, on the background of the advanced state of Romania's candidacy to the organization. According to the quoted source, the Prime Minister appreciated the support granted up to now by the Secretary General to Romania's candidacy and expressed hope regarding the rapid adoption of a decision in the OECD Council regarding enlargement. "The head of the Executive showed that Romania continues to be firmly dedicated to the objective of acceding to the OECD - supported by the entire political class and the relevant actors in Romanian society - and is ready to start adhesion negotiations. In this context, the Romanian dignitary emphasized the positive economic developments in Romania, the results of the reform program of the Government and the active participation of the institutions in our country to the activities, projects and programs of the OECD structures, as well as to the regional and global initiatives of the Organization," the release shows. OECD accession will constitute an important additional way to stimulate reforms in Romania, subsumed to the objective of increasing the welfare of citizens, and will be in the benefit of the companies which run their activities in our country, Prime Minister Dancila added. Secretary General Angel Gurria emphasized the merits of Romania's candidacy, pleading for intensified cooperation between Romania and the OECD, which would consolidate the premises for a favorable decision regarding the invitation to adhere, the quoted source mentions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

