President Klaus Iohannis, as head of the Romanian delegation, is going to address on Wednesday the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City with a national speech, at 9:15 hrs local time, according to his agenda revealed in a release by the Presidential Administration. Also on Wednesday, president Iohannis will attend the High Level Political Forum on "Accelerating the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" where he is to deliver a speech within the thematic session "Leaders Dialogue 5 - Partnerships for Sustainable Development". "The participation in the Forum is an opportunity for Romania to display its national progress with a view to implementing the Agenda, including its regional role assumed through the organisation of certain events that will promote the regional partnerships to this effect. Furthermore, the experience and good practices to enhance efficiency, responsibility and the participatory character in achieving progress at all levels regarding the accomplishment of Agenda 2030, will be presented," the source adds. President Iohannis on Tuesday participated in the opening in NYC of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, in the reception offered by the European Union in honour of the heads of delegations and in the traditional reception offered by US President Donald Trump and the First Lady. The Foreign Affairs Minister, Ramona-Nicole Manescu, the presidential advisors, Andrei Muraru and Bogdan Aurescu, the state counselor Dana Barsan and the permanent representative of Romania to the United Nations, Ion Jinga, were part of the delegation.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

