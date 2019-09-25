African Swine Fever in 346 localities of 26 counties



The African Swine Fever (ASF) is present in 346 localities of 26 counties (out of a total of 41 counties, ed. n.), with a number of 1,223 outbreaks (of which 13 in commercial farms and 6 in type-A farms), an increase over September 12 when 1,185 outbreaks were reported. According to the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), in another 3 counties cases were reported only in wild boars. In total, 481,921 pigs affected by the disease were sacrificed and there are 2,126 cases in wild boar populations. The largest number of outbreaks is in southern Teleorman County (281 outbreaks in farms and 527 cases in wild boars), nearby Giurgiu County (219 outbreaks of which 5 in commercial farms, 3 in type-A farms and 260 cases in wild boars) and southern Dolj County (190 outbreaks in farms and 14 cases in wild boars). Until Tuesday, September 24, 10,186 owners were compensated, the total value of payments standing at 260.438 million lei. The presence of the African Swine Fever in Romania was first signaled on July 31, 2017, in northern Satu Mare County, the ANSVSA notes. The evolution of the disease is permanently monitored, through clinical and lab exams, and current situation is analyzed daily, measures are being applied and actions are taken depending on circumstances. ANSVSA requests the support and understanding of citizens to respect these measures, given the gravity of the disease and the grave economic consequences generated by its apparition. "The actions of the authorities are conjugated and undertaken to manage efficiently the disease outbreaks, in order to liquidate them as rapidly as possible and to prevent the spreading of the disease. Any suspicion of disease must be announced immediately to the veterinary doctor or the county DSVSA [Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Directorate]", ANSVSA says. In order to prevent the spread of disease, all suspected animals must be sacrificed and neutralized, and the owners will be compensated by the state, in the conditions provided by law. The African Swine Fever does not affect humans and presents no risk of infecting them, yet the virus has an impact on a social and economic level, the Veterinary Authority mentions.

