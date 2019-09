Leroy Merlin Set to Open New Store in Bucharest in April 2020



French-held do-it-yourself retailer Leroy Merlin, with 17 stores in Romania will open its next store in Romania on the Theodor Pallady Boulevard in Bucharest in April 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]