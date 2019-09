Best Jobs Poll: Companies Need More Employees But Unwilling To Raise Pay



Companies need to cover 15% new positions in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the same period last year but are not willing to raise salaries to attract candidates, a poll by online job recruiting platform Best Jobs showed.