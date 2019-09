Financial Analysts See Leu Falling To 4.8243 Units Vs Euro In Next 12 Months



Most financial analysts expect the Romanian leu to depreciate to an average 4.8243 lei to the euro over the next 12 months, as per a survey by the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) association.