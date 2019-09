Electrica Seeks Shareholder Approval to Recover RON235M Damages



Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) will seek shareholder approval to file civil action against 18 former managers and six former executives to recover damages totaling RON235 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]