IKEA Sales in Romania Top EUR160M in FY2018-2019



Ikea reported sales of over EUR160 million in Romania in the financial year September 1, 2018 - August 31, 2019, 15.2% higher compared with the previous year, the company said Wednesday. IKEA Sales in Romania Top EUR160M in FY2018-2019.Ikea reported sales of over EUR160 million in Romania in the financial year September 1, 2018 - August 31, 2019, 15.2% higher compared with the previous year, the company said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]