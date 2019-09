Cristian Hiver, Estoria City: Eastern Bucharest- The Least Polluted And Least Densely Populated Area



Eastern Bucharest is the most sparsely populated and the least polluted area, with a huge growth potential, Cristian Hiver, Development Director, Estoria City, told a conference organized by Ziarul Financiar Wednesday.