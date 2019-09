Banca Comerciala Romana To Grant Over RON1.23B Financing To SMEs



The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) told a press statement that they had signed an additional document extending the guarantee agreement within the SME Initiative Program.