Rental Market Will Develop, as Millennials Not Interested in Buying Homes



Romania doesn't have a housing rental market but that is set to change in the next few years as apartment prices will continue to grow and millennials are not interested in owning their home, Beatrice Dumitrascu, VP Residential Sales at One United (...) Rental Market Will Develop, as Millennials Not Interested in Buying Homes.Romania doesn't have a housing rental market but that is set to change in the next few years as apartment prices will continue to grow and millennials are not interested in owning their home, Beatrice Dumitrascu, VP Residential Sales at One United (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]