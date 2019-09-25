Plans for censure motion against SocDem government: Liberals say they have necessary votes



The leader of Romania’s opposition Liberals (PNL) has said that his party managed to collect more signatures in support of a censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila than than the necessary threshold needed for the motion to pass. Ludovic Orban said his party managed to gather 237 signatures for the motion and talks were ongoing with another 10 MPs. Plans for censure motion against SocDem government: Liberals say they have necessary votes.The leader of Romania’s opposition Liberals (PNL) has said that his party managed to collect more signatures in support of a censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila than than the necessary threshold needed for the motion to pass. Ludovic Orban said his party managed to gather 237 signatures for the motion and talks were ongoing with another 10 MPs. [Read the article in HotNews]